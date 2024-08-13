Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPTX

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 457,904 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 255,293 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 219,563 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.