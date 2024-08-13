Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEGH

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $608.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.