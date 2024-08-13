Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEGH. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.