LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73.

Insider Activity

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,688 shares of company stock worth $3,892,559 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.