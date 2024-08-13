LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance
Shares of LMAT opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73.
Insider Activity
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,688 shares of company stock worth $3,892,559 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
