Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.30 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

