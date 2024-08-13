Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Pivotal Research from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LILAK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LILAK

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.