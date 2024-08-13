Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ LIF opened at $33.99 on Friday. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $36.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

