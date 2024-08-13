Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LGND. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

LGND stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

