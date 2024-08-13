LMS Capital (LMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LMS Capital Stock Down 2.9 %
LMS Capital stock opened at GBX 17.04 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.76 million, a PE ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.01. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
LMS Capital Company Profile
