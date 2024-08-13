LMS Capital (LMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMS Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

LMS Capital stock opened at GBX 17.04 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.76 million, a PE ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.01. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

