Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $374-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.16 million.

LOAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

LOAR stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25. Loar has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

