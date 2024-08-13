Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $374-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.16 million.
LOAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
