Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews Stock Down 1.2 %

Loews stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

