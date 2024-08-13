London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 41

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,928 ($126.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,307.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,468.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,255.39. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,936 ($101.33) and a one year high of £110.80 ($141.47).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($140.45) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.58).

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($116.83), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,673,074,579.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,997,556 shares of company stock valued at $137,398,650,274. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

