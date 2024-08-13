Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.13 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

