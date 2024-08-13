Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

