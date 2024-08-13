Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

