Majedie Investments (MAJE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 232 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.96 million, a P/E ratio of 748.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. Majedie Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 179 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 254 ($3.24).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heinrich Merz acquired 41,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £99,812.56 ($127,441.98). In related news, insider J M. William Barlow sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.06), for a total value of £1,800,000 ($2,298,263.53). Also, insider Heinrich Merz purchased 41,416 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £99,812.56 ($127,441.98). Corporate insiders own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

