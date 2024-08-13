Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

