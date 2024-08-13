Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 398,306 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

