Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.36) price objective on the stock.

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 326.68 ($4.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.77. The company has a market cap of £826.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4,707.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.50 ($4.65).

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Featured Stories

