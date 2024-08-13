Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Lowered to $646.00 at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $658.00 to $646.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $625.55.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $525.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

