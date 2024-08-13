MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading 12.4% Higher

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 28,086,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 10,322,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £496,038.00, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

