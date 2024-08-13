Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.