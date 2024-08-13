Medallion Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

