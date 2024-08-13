Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

