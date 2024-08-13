Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mercer International

Mercer International Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.