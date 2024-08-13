Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CFO Denise Lindsay Purchases 1,500 Shares

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $16,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Meridian Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Meridian Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Meridian Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
