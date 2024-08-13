Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CFO Denise Lindsay Purchases 1,500 Shares

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $16,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Meridian Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meridian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

