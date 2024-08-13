MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MeridianLink

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.02.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.