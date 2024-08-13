Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,343.75.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.4 %

MTD opened at $1,378.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,408.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,336.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

