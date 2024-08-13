MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MFA. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

MFA opened at $11.41 on Friday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -1,750.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

