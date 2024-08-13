Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $783.28

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 783.28 ($10.00) and traded as low as GBX 774.49 ($9.89). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 779 ($9.95), with a volume of 41,578 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £398.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,198.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 783.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 774.80.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

