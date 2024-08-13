Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

