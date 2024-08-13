Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
