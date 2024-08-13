Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.31. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 4,928 shares trading hands.

Mobivity Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.