ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded ModivCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

