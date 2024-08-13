Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $194.09

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.09 and traded as low as $187.58. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $189.97, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Announces Dividend

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Monarch Cement’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

