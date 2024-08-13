monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

