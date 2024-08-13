monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $259.05 on Monday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.71, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. Analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after buying an additional 332,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

