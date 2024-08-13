monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $295.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average of $218.68. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.71, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $58,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

