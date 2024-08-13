monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $270.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised monday.com to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.89.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $259.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 681.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.