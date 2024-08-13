Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $823.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $817.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.55.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $53,018,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,656 shares of company stock valued at $71,497,378 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

