Morgan Stanley Increases Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $70.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

FOUR opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

