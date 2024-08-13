Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $305.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.29. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $330.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.50, for a total transaction of $1,283,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,693,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,602,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,124. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

