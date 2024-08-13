MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MSA opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a one year low of $147.35 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.