MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $532.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.00. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.79.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

