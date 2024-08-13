Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.55.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

MUR opened at $37.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $227,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.