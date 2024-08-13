Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at $23,499,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.