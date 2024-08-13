National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$119.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$121.00 to C$119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$114.54.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$114.42 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$118.77. The firm has a market cap of C$38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.76.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

