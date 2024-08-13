National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.32) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.36) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.98) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NG stock opened at GBX 978.40 ($12.49) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 923.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 999.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The stock has a market cap of £47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 645 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.63).

In other news, insider John Pettigrew bought 271 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.96) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,242.17). In related news, insider Andrew Agg purchased 18,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of £178,746.75 ($228,226.19). Also, insider John Pettigrew purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,242.17). In the last three months, insiders bought 19,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,810. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

