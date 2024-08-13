Needham & Company LLC Cuts Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Price Target to $2.00

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Urgent.ly has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and a PE ratio of 0.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urgent.ly

About Urgent.ly

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULY. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,784,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.