Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.99% from the stock’s current price.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Artiva Biotherapeutics

In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

